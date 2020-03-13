Western University student on exchange in Spain hospitalized with coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

A Western University student on exchange in Spain is currently in hospital with COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus.

Keith Marnoch, director, media and community relations at Western University, said the student tested positive for the virus and is undergoing treatment.

Marnoch said updated reports from the partner university today indicate that the student’s condition is improving and that the student’s family has been notified.

Two other Western students in that same location have since self-isolated as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, Western and its affiliate colleges have cancelled classes until next week, at which time they will be conducted online for the remainder of the term.

The university and its affiliate colleges have also cancelled their March break open houses.

As of 9 a.m. on March 13, 2020, there were 152 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, with Ontario having a total of 80 — the highest number of any province.

Since then, health officials have been advising people to avoid mass gatherings, with a number of concerts and major sports organizations announcing the closure and postponements of events and games to try and prevent the spread.