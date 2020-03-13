Menu

No injures as fire rips through home in Ennismore

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 12:57 pm
Updated March 13, 2020 1:05 pm
Selwyn Township fire-fighters battle a house fire on Brick Road in Ennismore on Friday morning.
Selwyn Township fire-fighters battle a house fire on Brick Road in Ennismore on Friday morning. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

No one was injured after fire broke out at a house in Ennismore on Friday morning.

Selwyn Township firefighters around 10:15 a.m. were called to Brick Road in the community north of Peterborough.

READ MORE: No injuries after fire tears through building in downtown Norwood

Flames were visible from the rooftop of the home.

Peterborough County OPP and Peterborough City-County Paramedics also attended.

No one was reportedly home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

It’s the second fire Selwyn Township firefighters responded to on Friday after responding to a house fire in Curve Lake First Nation around 7:30 a.m.

More to come.

