Man dies after being found unresponsive in Edmonton police headquarters holding cell, probe underway

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating after a man found unresponsive in a holding cell at the force’s downtown headquarters was later pronounced dead.

Police did not reveal the man’s name but said the 54-year-old was arrested on warrants in the area of 108 Avenue and 101 Street at about 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

“At approximately 10 a.m., he was lodged in a Downtown Division holding cell at EPS Headquarters,” police said in a news release issued on Thursday. “Just before noon, the detainee was found unresponsive in his cell, and the paramedic on duty, along with other staff, administered first aid until EMS arrived.

“EMS treated him on scene, but he was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter.”

Police said the director of law enforcement was notified of what happened and that they determined the Edmonton Police Service should continue to be responsible for the investigation into what happened.

Story continues below advertisement

An autopsy was expected to take place on Thursday.

Police said they will provide an update to the media once their investigation into the man’s death is complete.