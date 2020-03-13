Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Man dies after being found unresponsive in Edmonton police headquarters holding cell, probe underway

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 12:03 am
Updated March 13, 2020 12:04 am
Edmonton Police Service headquarters in downtown Edmonton.
Edmonton Police Service headquarters in downtown Edmonton. File, Global News

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating after a man found unresponsive in a holding cell at the force’s downtown headquarters was later pronounced dead.

Related News

Police did not reveal the man’s name but said the 54-year-old was arrested on warrants in the area of 108 Avenue and 101 Street at about 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

“At approximately 10 a.m., he was lodged in a Downtown Division holding cell at EPS Headquarters,” police said in a news release issued on Thursday. “Just before noon, the detainee was found unresponsive in his cell, and the paramedic on duty, along with other staff, administered first aid until EMS arrived.

“EMS treated him on scene, but he was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter.”

Police said the director of law enforcement was notified of what happened and that they determined the Edmonton Police Service should continue to be responsible for the investigation into what happened.

Story continues below advertisement

An autopsy was expected to take place on Thursday.

Police said they will provide an update to the media once their investigation into the man’s death is complete.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEPSLaw EnforcementMan dies after being found unresponsive in Edmonton holding cellEdmonton Police Service headquartersMan found unresponsive in Edmonton holding cell
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.