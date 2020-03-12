Peterborough youth, 16, charged following reported stabbing at group home

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old Peterborough youth has been arrested and charged following a reported Wednesday night stabbing.

The Peterborough Police Service and paramedics were called to a group home for reports of a male with stab wounds.

READ MORE: Man charged with attempted murder following alley stabbing in downtown Peterborough

Police say the accused and a teenage male victim were outside the home when they reportedly became involved in a physical altercation. The accused allegedly stabbed the victim in the leg with a knife.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a sentence.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough later Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

1:56 No arrests in East City stabbing No arrests in East City stabbing