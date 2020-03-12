Menu

Canada

China, Russia are meddling in Canadian politics and society, warns security watchdog

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2020 10:45 am
Public Safety Minister: Government considering banning Huawei
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said during Monday's Question Period that the government is discussing with its allies the possibility of banning Chinese telecommunications company Huawei. He added that the government is and taking in consideration all the scientific and security factors must be weighed to ensure to do what is right to maintain a safe and secure environment for Canadians.

A national security and intelligence watchdog says China and Russia are meddling in Canada’s affairs.

In a report today, the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians singles out the two countries for trying to exploit the openness of Canadian society and penetrating key institutions for their own ends.

READ MORE: Canadian mayors may have unwittingly been targets of Chinese influence campaign

It says they target ethnocultural communities, try to corrupt the political process, manipulate the media and influence debate on university campuses.

Overall, the committee says efforts by foreign adversaries to interfere in Canada’s affairs pose a significant and growing risk.

READ MORE: Canada and the West are at war with Russia whether they want it or not: military experts

It says the federal government has been slow to react to the threat of foreign interference and recommends it be addressed in a comprehensive, whole-of-government approach.

Story continues below advertisement

The committee, established in 2017, has the authority to review sensitive activities across the federal government.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
