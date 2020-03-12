Wash Your Lyrics: Viral site puts coronavirus handwashing tips to any song

Send this page to someone via email

Washing your hands for 20 seconds — the time it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice — is the best way to prevent contracting the novel coronavirus, experts say. But one teenager wants everyone to have a wider song choice.

William Gibson, 17, is the brains behind not-for-profit Wash Your Lyrics, a website that allows individuals to choose a song and have a handwashing poster created especially for them.

The poster, based on a diagram released by the U.K.’s National Health Service, displays a 13-step handwashing routine and has been making the rounds on social media recently with different lyrics in place of the popular birthday song.

Gibson said it feels “crazy” that big stars like Miley Cyrus, Blink-182 and singer Troye Sivan know about his clever creation.

“I had a feeling it would be popular but didn’t think it would go quite this big,” he told the BBC. “It was weird seeing celebrities I’ve followed for years on Instagram posting about it.”

A meme shows the poster featuring different lyrics, from 100 Gecs’ single Money Machine to Sisqo’s Thong Song, but Gibson wanted to make things a little easier.

So far, Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is the most popular song on Wash Your Lyrics. Wash Your Lyrics

Instead of using editing software to copy and paste lyrics, Gibson’s creation allows people to simply select their song and have a new poster created immediately.

“It just felt so sad singing Happy Birthday to myself every time I washed my hands,” he said.

The BBC reports that Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody is, so far, the most popular song of choice on the website.

Manitoba Health Minister announces province's first presumptive case of COVID-19

