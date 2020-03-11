Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

OHL Roundup: Wednesday, March 11, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2020 11:55 pm

OWEN SOUND, Ont. – Defenceman Connor Punnett scored twice as the Barrie Colts beat the Owen Sound Attack 4-1 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Josh Nelson potted the winner shorthanded at 13:21 of the second period for the Colts (29-28-6), who also got a goal from Ethan Cardwell.

Barret Kirwin found the back of the net for the Attack (30-24-8).

Jet Greaves made 42 saves for Barrie as Mack Guzda turned aside 27 shots for Owen Sound.

RANGERS 7 STORM 4

GUELPH, Ont. — Greg Meireles had three goals and three assists as Kitchener (40-16-7) topped the Storm (32-23-8).

Story continues below advertisement

GREYHOUNDS 4 FIREBIRDS 1

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Joe Carroll had a goal and an assist and Nick Malik kicked out 31 shots as the Greyhounds (29-31-4) beat Flint (40-21-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2020.

Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Google Podcasts Visit Curious Cast Subscribe with RSS
© 2020 The Canadian Press
OHLLondon KnightsGuelph StormPeterborough Peteskitchener rangersHamilton BulldogsKingston FrontenacsErie OttersWindsor SpitfiresOwen Sound AttackOttawa 67'ssarnia stingOshawa GeneralsSaginaw SpiritBarrie ColtsFlint Firebirdsmississauga steelheadsSudbury Wolvesnorth bay battalionNiagara IceDogsSault Ste. Marie Greyhoundsohl-roundup
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.