OHL Roundup: Wednesday, March 11, 2020

OWEN SOUND, Ont. – Defenceman Connor Punnett scored twice as the Barrie Colts beat the Owen Sound Attack 4-1 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Josh Nelson potted the winner shorthanded at 13:21 of the second period for the Colts (29-28-6), who also got a goal from Ethan Cardwell.

Barret Kirwin found the back of the net for the Attack (30-24-8).

Jet Greaves made 42 saves for Barrie as Mack Guzda turned aside 27 shots for Owen Sound.

RANGERS 7 STORM 4

GUELPH, Ont. — Greg Meireles had three goals and three assists as Kitchener (40-16-7) topped the Storm (32-23-8).

GREYHOUNDS 4 FIREBIRDS 1

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Joe Carroll had a goal and an assist and Nick Malik kicked out 31 shots as the Greyhounds (29-31-4) beat Flint (40-21-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2020.

