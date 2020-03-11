Éric Martel to leave Hydro-Québec and replace Alain Bellemare at Bombardier

Send this page to someone via email

Éric Martel will leave Hydro-Québec for Bombardier, where he will replace president and chief executive officer Alain Bellemare.

The move, which should be announced on Thursday, comes as Martel’s term at the head of Hydro-Québec comes to an end. He was appointed by former Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard’s Liberal government in 2015.

Bombardier did not comment on the news on Wednesday evening.

Martel previously held various positions at Bombardier before joining Hydro-Québec.

