Éric Martel to leave Hydro-Québec and replace Alain Bellemare at Bombardier

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2020 10:10 pm
Bombardier to sell train unit to Alstom in US$8.2-billion deal
Bombardier to sell train unit to Alstom in US$8.2-billion deal.
Éric Martel will leave Hydro-Québec for Bombardier, where he will replace president and chief executive officer Alain Bellemare.
The move, which should be announced on Thursday, comes as Martel’s term at the head of Hydro-Québec comes to an end. He was appointed by former Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard’s Liberal government in 2015.

Bombardier did not comment on the news on Wednesday evening.

Martel previously held various positions at Bombardier before joining Hydro-Québec.
Quebec government applauds Bombardier’s sale of commercial aviation division
Quebec government applauds Bombardier’s sale of commercial aviation division
© 2020 The Canadian Press
