Woodstock police seeking suspect in robbery

Woodstock, Ont., police are on the lookout for a man on the run after a robbery in a dowtown store.

Police say the man entered the Gizmo Direct store in downtown Woodstock at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday with a knife.

The man then allegedly fled before police arrived and was last seen running north on Wellington Street.

The suspect is described as approximately 5’10” with slim build and dark hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black coat, black cap, red shirt and was carrying a black backpack.

There were no injuries but nearby schools in the downtown have been made aware of the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact them at 519—537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477.

