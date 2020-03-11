Mont-Sainte-Anne has second ski lift malfunction in a month

Send this page to someone via email

An abrupt stop on the gondola lift service at Mont-Sainte-Anne ski hill in Quebec’s Laurentian mountains left one person with minor injuries on Wednesday.

Thirty gondola passengers were assessed by the ski hill’s emergency crews but authorities said only one person was slightly injured.

This is the mountain’s second incident in less than a month involving the same malfunctioning ski lift.

On Feb. 21 a similar incident of an abrupt halt occurred, injuring 21 people, including a dozen who were sent to hospital.

