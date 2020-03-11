Menu

News

Mont-Sainte-Anne has second ski lift malfunction in a month

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2020 9:16 pm
On Feb. 21 a similar incident of an abrupt halt occurred, injuring 21 people, including a dozen who were sent to hospital.
Global News

An abrupt stop on the gondola lift service at Mont-Sainte-Anne ski hill in Quebec’s Laurentian mountains left one person with minor injuries on Wednesday.

Thirty gondola passengers were assessed by the ski hill’s emergency crews but authorities said only one person was slightly injured.

READ MORE: Mont-Sainte-Anne skiers suffer minor injuries after lift grinds to abrupt halt

This is the mountain’s second incident in less than a month involving the same malfunctioning ski lift.



 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
QuebecgondolaLaurentiansski hillSki liftMont-Sainte-Annegondola accident
