Photos of 2 suspects released after reported arson at Scarborough collision reporting centre

Toronto police have released images of two suspects wanted in a break-and-enter and arson investigation after officers say the East Collision Reporting Centre was set on fire.

Emergency crews were called to the Scarborough building on Howden Road, near Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue East, around 1 a.m. on March 4.

Police said two male suspects were driven to the scene in a white or light-coloured four-door hatchback.

According to police, the suspects broke through the glass doors of the building, poured gasoline on the carpet and lit it on fire.

The fire caused damage to the building, however no injuries were reported, police say.

The first suspect is described as a tall man with a slim build. He was reportedly wearing a grey Roots hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, white gloves, blue jeans and black shoes with white soles at the time of the incident.

The second suspect is described as a man wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt, a jacket, dark track pants with white lines on the legs and white gloves at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Toronto police have released photos of two male suspects wanted in an arson investigation at East Collision Reporting Centre in Scarborough. Handout / Toronto Police

