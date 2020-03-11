Menu

Winnipeg hands out fewer tickets during snow route parking ban

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 8:23 am
A city of Winnipeg parking ticket.
A city of Winnipeg parking ticket. Josh Arason/Global News

The city of Winnipeg’s annual parking ban yielded fewer tickets this year compared to last.

However, more than 10,000 Winnipeggers had to dig into their pockets and pay up.

A total of 10,733 tickets were handed out from Dec. 1 through Feb. 29, which is down from 11,230 tickets during Dec. 1, 2018 through Feb. 28, 2019.

READ MORE: City of Winnipeg owed nearly $7 million in parking ticket fines

So far, about half of those tickets handed out in both years have been paid.

The city instituted only one residential parking ban this season – so far – and slapped 1,199 tickets on windshields from Jan. 12-24.

The previous season, there were two parking bans, resulting in a total of 1,965 tickets.

Of those tickets, nearly all have been paid.

City of Winnipeg talks snow route parking bans
City of Winnipeg talks snow route parking bans
