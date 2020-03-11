London city committee unanimously supports shorter time frame for overnight street parking ban

Send this page to someone via email

Changes could be on the way for London’s overnight street parking ban.

On Tuesday, members of the civic works committee unanimously endorsed a motion to shorten the time period in which people are unable to park their vehicles on the street overnight.

Ward 2 Coun. Shawn Lewis brought forward the motion, calling for the overnight ban to be in place from Nov. 1 until April 30. The overnight ban is currently in place from Labour Day to Victoria Day.

Lewis told the meeting Tuesday that there is no reason for the ban to start as early and last as long as it currently does.

“Why would we restrict on-street parking in September and October, extensive for snow removal reasons, when we don’t, in fact, have our own or contracted snowplows ready to go at that point in time?” he said.

Lewis calls shortening the parking ban a “common sense thing to do” and adds it is something he hears about consistently from his constituents.

“Currently, for 75 per cent of the year, we have on-street parking restrictions in this city,” he said. “That is a large period of a calendar year to restrict people from parking in front of their homes.”

Committee members were unanimous in supporting the motion, voting 6-0 to recommend banning overnight on-street parking only from the start of November to the end of April.

The issue still needs to go to full council for a final vote.