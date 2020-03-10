Menu

Sports

QMJHL Roundup: Tuesday, March 10, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2020 10:33 pm
Updated March 10, 2020 10:34 pm

CHARLOTTETOWN – Kevin Gursoy scored two goals and set up another to lead the Halifax Mooseheads to a 7-4 win over the Charlottetown Islanders on Tuesday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Lucas Robinson, Jeffrey Burridge, Landon Miron, Zack Jones and Marcel Barinka also scored for Halifax (20-38-5).

Cole Edwards led the Islanders (33-26-5) with a pair of goals. Brett Budgell and Ethan Crossman had the others.

Mooseheads goaltender Alexis Gravel stopped 47 shots.

Jacob Goobie started in net for Charlottetown, allowing seven goals on 23 shots through 40:39. Matthew Welsh stopped all seven shots he faced the rest of the way.

FOREURS 4 HUSKIES 2

VAL-D’OR, Que. — Peyton Hoyt broke a tie midway through the third period and Nicolas Ouellet added some late insurance with his second of the game as the Foreurs (26-30-7) doubled up Rouyn-Noranda (29-30-4).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
QMJHLHalifax MooseheadsSaint John Sea DogsAcadie-Bathurst TitanROUYN-NORANDA HUSKIESMoncton WildcatsQuebec RempartsCape Breton Screaming EaglesCharlottetown IslandersRimouski OceanicSherbrooke PhoenixChicoutimi SagueneensBlainville-Boisbriand Armadadrummondville-voltigeursbaie-comeau-drakkarqmjhl-roundupVal-d'Or Foreursgatineau-olympiquesshawinigan-cataractesvictoriaville-tigres
