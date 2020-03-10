OHL Roundup: Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – Joseph Garreffa scored twice, Marco Rossi had a goal and three assists and the Ottawa 67’s downed the Niagara IceDogs 9-1 on Tuesday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Noel Hoefenmayer and Austen Keating had a goal and two helpers apiece for the 67’s (50-11-1) and Dylan Robinson, Thomas Johnston and Jack Quinn, with his 52nd of the season, rounded out the offence.

Ivan Lodnia scored the lone goal for the IceDogs (18-39-6) midway through the second period.

Ottawa goaltender Will Cranley stopped 21 shots. Niagara’s Andrew MacLean made 39 saves.

The 67’s have won seven straight and eight of their last 10. The IceDogs have lost five in a row.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2020.

