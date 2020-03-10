Menu

Canada

Ottawa police, firefighters perform ‘incredible’ water rescue near hydro station

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 1:22 pm
Updated March 10, 2020 1:36 pm
Ottawa police and firefighters saved a man stuck in a current that would have swept him in the direction of this Ottawa hydro station Monday evening.
Ottawa police and firefighters saved a man stuck in a current that would have swept him in the direction of this Ottawa hydro station Monday evening. Google Street View

The Ottawa Fire Service says a man was saved Monday evening as part of a dramatic water rescue near a hydro generator.

Just before 8 p.m., firefighters were called to a water canal under a Booth Street bridge, where a half-conscious man in his 60s was stuck in a current leading to Ottawa Hydro Station near the Mill Street Brewery.

Ottawa fire says several Ottawa police officers were holding on to the man, keeping him from being swept away by the current when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters could not get onto a boat to save the man, so one firefighter tied himself with a rope tethered to others onshore.

When the firefighter finally reached the man, he had to be taken out of the water by a basket and a system of ropes, operated by firefighters onshore.

Ottawa fire says it was an “incredible rescue,” one that was done in the dark of night and in limited space. The success of the rescue, according to Ottawa fire, was due to the teamwork exhibited between police and fire personnel.

The man was handed over to Ottawa paramedics at about 8:30 p.m. Paramedics say they transported the man to hospital and treated him for possible hypothermia and environmental exposure.

Ottawa police have yet to respond to a request for comment.

