Winter storm to hit Interior highways

The first day of spring may be just around the corner, but the mountain passes in B.C.’s Interior are set to get a blast of winter weather Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt and the Trans-Canada from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

The national forecaster is predicting blowing snow on Tuesday afternoon and again overnight on the Coquihalla.

On the Trans-Canada through the mountain passes, the forecast is for 10 centimetres of snow on Tuesday and 15 centimetres overnight. The forecaster said windy conditions Tuesday could also lead to drifting snow.

While no warning has been issued for other Interior highways, snow is still expected.

Environment Canada is forecasting two centimetres of snow will fall Tuesday on Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton and an additional five to 10 centimetres overnight.

On the Okanagan Connector between Kelowna and Merritt, drivers can expect blowing snow in the late afternoon and early evening.