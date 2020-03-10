Woman charged with impaired driving after Huntsville crash sends 6-year-old son to hospital

A 28-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving after she and her six-year-old son were sent to hospital on Monday following a crash, Huntsville OPP say.
Officers and emergency crews responded to a crash on Muskoka Road No. 10 in Huntsville.
According to police, the driver and her son were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and released.
Kylie Brown was subsequently charged with being impaired by a drug, officers say.
She will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Hunstville on April 8.
