Man killed in single-vehicle crash near McCreary, Manitoba, RCMP say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 5:24 pm
Ste. Rose RCMP continue to investigate with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.
Ste. Rose RCMP continue to investigate with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.

A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash near McCreary, Man., Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Road 86W, roughly 10 km southeast of McCreary, around 8:35 a.m.

Police say a vehicle driven by a 44-year-old man from the RM of Mcreary was heading north when it lost control, hit the ditch and rolled.

The driver was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Ste. Rose RCMP continue to investigate with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.

McCreary is roughly 194 km northwest of Winnipeg.

