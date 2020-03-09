Man killed in single-vehicle crash near McCreary, Manitoba, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash near McCreary, Man., Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Road 86W, roughly 10 km southeast of McCreary, around 8:35 a.m.

Yesterday morning, Ste. Rose #rcmpmb responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Road 86W, 10km SE of McCreary. The 44yo male driver was ejected after he lost control, entered the ditch & rolled. He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries. Investigation ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 9, 2020

Police say a vehicle driven by a 44-year-old man from the RM of Mcreary was heading north when it lost control, hit the ditch and rolled.

The driver was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Ste. Rose RCMP continue to investigate with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.

McCreary is roughly 194 km northwest of Winnipeg.

