Fight outside Vancouver’s Fairview Pub leaves man with life-threatening injuries: police

Vancouver police are seeking witnesses to an assault in February that left a 49-year-old man in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the altercation happened outside the Fairview Pub at Broadway and Laurel Street around 2 a.m. on Feb. 29.

The victim remains in hospital “with very serious injuries,” while police have identified a male suspect, VPD Sgt. Aaron Roed said.

“This was a very busy area. We do know that there was multiple people that did witness this altercation,” said Roed.

“We want to gather as much evidence as we can to find out why this incident happened.”

Roed said the victim in the assault has not been able to provide police with much information about what sparked the fight.

Police are asking anyone who saw the altercation or who has dashcam video shot in the area at the time to contact the VPD major crimes section or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

