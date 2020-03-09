House fire kills man in Athens, Ont.,

Send this page to someone via email

A 54-year-old man has died as a result of a house fire in Athens, Ont., according to OPP.

Athens firefighters and Leeds OPP were called to a home on Slack Road in Athens at 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Although one person inside the home was able to escape, OPP say Gregory McKay, 54, was found dead inside the home after the fire was extinguished.

OPP say the cause of the fire is still unknown. The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified, and OPP say they are assisting in an investigation into the blaze.

