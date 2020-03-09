Menu

Entertainment

Jazz Winnipeg teams up with True North, announces 2020 festival headliners

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 4:26 pm
Singer-songwriter Ben Harper headlines this year's Jazz Winnipeg Festival.
Singer-songwriter Ben Harper headlines this year's Jazz Winnipeg Festival. Global News / File

One of Winnipeg’s longest-running music festivals has teamed up with the city’s top sports and entertainment company.

Jazz Winnipeg announced a collaboration with True North Sports + Entertainment Monday, and also announced some headlining artists for June’s 2020 TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival.

“It is through collaborations with community-minded supporters like True North, our title sponsor TD, and the many people who have donated their time, energy and dollars that we are once again able to showcase and promote tremendous local, national and international musical talent for Winnipeg audiences,” said Angela Heck, Jazz Winnipeg’s acting executive director.

READ MORE: Unique venues, wide-ranging lineup at Jazz Winnipeg’s 30th festival

The shows announced Monday — all taking place at the True North-owned Burton Cummings Theatre — include a performance by Blue Rodeo’s Jim Cuddy and his Jim Cuddy Band, local standout Faouzia, and eclectic singer-songwriter Ben Harper.

“The Burton Cummings Theatre lends itself to the intimate live music experiences that the festival is known for,” said True North’s Kevin Donnelly.

“We’re excited to officially be a part of this year’s event.”

Jazz Winnipeg said it will announce the rest of its festival schedule, which includes shows at local clubs as well as free nightly concerts at The Cube in Old Market Square, throughout April.

Pre-sale tickets for the Burton Cummings Theatre shows will be available Tuesday through Ticketmaster, with tickets available to the general public Friday.

