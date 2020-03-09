Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Father, stepmother will head straight to trial in death of slain Granby girl

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2020 12:14 pm
The casket of a seven-year-old girl who was found in critical condition inside of a home and later died is carried from the church after funeral services, Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Granby, Que.
The casket of a seven-year-old girl who was found in critical condition inside of a home and later died is carried from the church after funeral services, Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Granby, Que. Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press

Two long trials are coming up in connection with the death of a seven-year-old girl in Granby last spring.

The girl’s father and stepmother both waived their rights to preliminary hearings on Monday. The rest of the proceedings have been scheduled for March 30.

Crown prosecutor Claude Robitaille said he would allow six weeks to present evidence for each trial, not counting the possible addition of defence witnesses.

READ MORE: System failed slain Granby girl, youth protection internal probe finds

Most of these witnesses will therefore be called twice, and the Crown will not rule out the possibility of having the suspects testify against each other.

The 30-year-old man and 36-year-old woman briefly appeared in a tiny room filled beyond capacity on Monday. The two accused cannot be identified due to a publication ban.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Stepmother charged with second-degree murder in death of Granby girl

The woman, detained since her arrest, is accused of second-degree murder and forcible confinement. The father faces charges of negligence causing death, child abandonment and failure to provide the necessities of life. He was released on parole on Sept. 5.

The girl died on April 30, 2019, the day after she was found in troubling circumstances at the family home.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Quebec courtGranbyYouth ProtectionQuebec youth protectionGranby girl deathGranby child deathGranby courthouse
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.