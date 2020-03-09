Menu

Environment

Ingredients are there for N.B. flooding, but too early to forecast: officials

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2020 12:00 pm
Officials with the New Brunswick government provide a media briefing about the province's flood watch program on March 9, 2020. .
Officials with the New Brunswick government provide a media briefing about the province's flood watch program on March 9, 2020. . Travis Fortnum/Global News

Public safety officials in New Brunswick say people living in flood-prone areas of the province should be prepared for rising waters, but it’s too early to say what this year’s flood season will bring.

The province launched its annual River Watch Program on Monday, and officials say there is the potential for flooding along the St. John River again this year.

Greg MacCallum, director of New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, says people should be prepared, and that includes having flood insurance.

New Brunswick has experienced a number of years of record flooding that has damaged homes and cottages and temporarily closed a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Jasmin Boisvert, a water sciences specialist for the province, says the amount of snow in northern New Brunswick is slightly above normal but that doesn’t mean there will be flooding.

He says the main factors for flooding are precipitation and the rate at which the snow and ice melt, and that can only be predicted a few days in advance.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
