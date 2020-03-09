Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

New Brunswick Tories say Tuesday’s provincial budget hits surplus target

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2020 10:42 am
Updated March 9, 2020 10:57 am
New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves puts on his runners as he prepares to release what he describes as a budget of action on Mar. 10, 2020.
New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves puts on his runners as he prepares to release what he describes as a budget of action on Mar. 10, 2020. Silas Brown/Global News

New Brunswick’s finance minister says Tuesday’s provincial budget hits the government’s target of a $125-million surplus to go towards the debt.

Ernie Steeves wore bright orange sneakers this morning as he unveiled the budget cover, with the title “Creating a Culture of Action.”

READ MORE: Vickers urges premier to call byelections ahead of March deadline

While Steeves would not release other details, he said the budget also focuses on the government’s desire to lower taxes.

The minister says the budget was prepared using numbers before the recent downturn in the markets, but he says the province doesn’t have big ups and downs.

He said while New Brunswick has yet to have any confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the province will feel the financial affects of the outbreak – noting the biggest export market for lobster is China.

Story continues below advertisement
Rally for pay equity held in Moncton
Rally for pay equity held in Moncton

The Opposition Liberals have vowed to vote down the budget, meaning the minority Tory government will need the support of members of the other parties to pass the budget and survive the confidence vote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
ChinaNew BrunswickCoronavirusBlaine HiggsNew Brunswick Politicsnovel coronaviruslobsterNew Brunswick budgetErnie Steeves2020-2021 budgetNew Brunswick 2020-2021 BudgetCreating a Culture of Action
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.