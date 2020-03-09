Chicago man shot in the head drives himself to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old man who took a bullet to the head somehow managed to drive himself to the hospital early Sunday, according to police in Chicago.

The man couldn’t remember where he’d been shot in the head, but he did remember how to drive to Chicago’s Stoger Hospital authorities said in a news brief.

The victim was admitted in serious condition, but police did not describe the extent of those injuries or what happened to the bullet.

The man was shot while driving through the North Lawndale area of Chicago, police say. However, they were unable to find out exactly where the incident happened, as the victim could not remember.

No arrests have been made and the police investigation is ongoing.

