Sports

Saskatchewan Huskies women’s basketball team wins national championship

By Brenden Purdy Global News
Posted March 8, 2020 9:01 pm
University of Saskatchewan Huskies celebrate their gold medal victory against the Brock Badgers in the U Sports Final 8 Championships, in Ottawa, on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
University of Saskatchewan Huskies celebrate their gold medal victory against the Brock Badgers in the U Sports Final 8 Championships, in Ottawa, on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Justin Tang / Canadian Press

For the second time in program history, the University of Saskatchewan Huskies women’s basketball team are the top dogs in USports after defeating the Brock Badgers 82-64 in the national championship.

In the final collegiate game of her career, Huskies guard Sabine Dukate dropped a game-high 24 points, all of which came on 8-for-12 shooting from beyond the three-point line.

Dukate capped off her career earning MVP honours while also being named a tournament all-star.

Fourth-year post player Summer Masikewich was a close second to Dukate in team scoring, pouring in 20 in the championship game to go with her nine rebounds. Masikewich’s performance earned her the player-of-game award, while also being named a tournament all-star.

Saskatchewan trailed Brock only twice in the game, 2-0 to open the contest, then 31-29 five minutes into the second half.

Story continues below advertisement

The three graduating Huskies, Dukate, Megan Ahlstrom and Vera Crooks were all a part of the only other Huskies team to claim a Bronze Baby as the top collegiate women’s basketball team in Canada back in 2016.

