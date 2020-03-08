Saskatchewan Huskies women’s basketball team wins national championship

For the second time in program history, the University of Saskatchewan Huskies women’s basketball team are the top dogs in USports after defeating the Brock Badgers 82-64 in the national championship.
In the final collegiate game of her career, Huskies guard Sabine Dukate dropped a game-high 24 points, all of which came on 8-for-12 shooting from beyond the three-point line.
Dukate capped off her career earning MVP honours while also being named a tournament all-star.
Fourth-year post player Summer Masikewich was a close second to Dukate in team scoring, pouring in 20 in the championship game to go with her nine rebounds. Masikewich’s performance earned her the player-of-game award, while also being named a tournament all-star.
Saskatchewan trailed Brock only twice in the game, 2-0 to open the contest, then 31-29 five minutes into the second half.
The three graduating Huskies, Dukate, Megan Ahlstrom and Vera Crooks were all a part of the only other Huskies team to claim a Bronze Baby as the top collegiate women’s basketball team in Canada back in 2016.
