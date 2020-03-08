Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Sick passenger prompts tarmac delay at Kamloops Airport

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted March 8, 2020 6:12 pm
Paramedics responded to Kamloops Airport on Sunday after a passenger on an incoming flight reported feeling sick. .
Paramedics responded to Kamloops Airport on Sunday after a passenger on an incoming flight reported feeling sick. . Contributed

Air passengers on a domestic flight that landed at the Kamloops Airport Sunday afternoon were kept on board as paramedics were called to examine a passenger.

Airport manager Ed Ratuski said passengers were held on the plane on the tarmac for about 20 minutes while paramedics determined the nature of the passengers’ illness.

A social media user, who said they were aboard the flight, described two medics responding in hazmat suits.

First responders were dispatched to the Kamloops Airport on Sunday.
First responders were dispatched to the Kamloops Airport on Sunday. Contributed

Ratuski said keeping all passengers on board while a medical assessment is done follows an established protocol that pre-existed the current concerns about COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

In the end, the traveller was determined not to be seriously ill and Ratuski said they did not need to be transported by ambulance.

READ MORE: B.C. declares COVID-19 outbreak at North Vancouver care home, 6 new cases announced

B.C. Emergency Health Services said the patient had a “routine illness” and didn’t have influenza symptoms.

After the tarmac delay, passengers were able to disembark.

Passengers were held on the tarmac at the Kamloops Airport on Sunday after a passenger reported feeling sick.
Passengers were held on the tarmac at the Kamloops Airport on Sunday after a passenger reported feeling sick. Contributed

Had the patient been seriously ill, Ratuski said the airport would have deferred the issue to the regional health authority and follow the instructions of health officials on how to proceed.

READ MORE: Meet Dr. Bonnie Henry: a B.C. coronavirus hunter who staved off Canada’s epidemics

Ratuski said the airport took action to implement its protocol after being notified by the flight crew.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HealthCOVID-19KamloopsParamedicsflightBC Emergency Health Servicessick passengerKamloops AiportYKA
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.