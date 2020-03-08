2 motorcyclists injured in separate Toronto crashes

Two motorcyclists were seriously injured after separate crashes in Toronto Sunday afternoon, officials say.
Police said they received reports of the first incident at 2 p.m.
Officials said a motorcyclist was involved in a single-vehicle crash on a residential street near Danforth Road and St. Clair Avenue East in Scarborough.
READ MORE: Mother, girlfriend of man killed in car crash file $7M lawsuit against Uber, City of Toronto
Paramedics said a man in his 30s was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
The second incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m., when emergency crews say they received reports of a motorcycle that crashed into a guardrail at the Bayview-Bloor on-ramp to the DVP.
A motorcyclist was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries from that crash scene, officials said.
COMMENTS