2 motorcyclists injured in separate Toronto crashes

Send this page to someone via email

Two motorcyclists were seriously injured after separate crashes in Toronto Sunday afternoon, officials say.

Police said they received reports of the first incident at 2 p.m.

Officials said a motorcyclist was involved in a single-vehicle crash on a residential street near Danforth Road and St. Clair Avenue East in Scarborough.

Paramedics said a man in his 30s was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The second incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m., when emergency crews say they received reports of a motorcycle that crashed into a guardrail at the Bayview-Bloor on-ramp to the DVP.

A motorcyclist was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries from that crash scene, officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

COLLISION:

Bayview/Bloor Ramp + DVP

– Riders injuries are serious

– Not life threatening at this time

– Will be transported to hospital

– Traffic investigators o/s

– They advise roads will be closed for a while

– Use alternate routes

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 8, 2020

.@TorontoPolice investigating a serious collision involving a motorcycle on North Bonnington Avenue. @TrafficServices have taken carriage of the investigation. Male transported to hospital by @TorontoMedics with serious injuries #Toronto pic.twitter.com/NDy2bcNNT6 — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) March 8, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

1:59 Mother of killed Uber passenger suing ride-sharing company, city Mother of killed Uber passenger suing ride-sharing company, city