Canada

Tories call for spending cuts in upcoming federal budget

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2020 3:28 pm
Updated March 8, 2020 3:29 pm
‘They squandered the good times’: Conservative finance critic on Trudeau’s spending amid COVID-19, rail blockade challenges
WATCH ABOVE: Conservative finance critic on Trudeau's spending amid COVID-19, rail blockade challenges

The federal Conservatives are calling for spending cuts and waste reduction in the coming federal budget to unleash the economy and create jobs.

The Tories say reckless Liberal spending has left the cupboard bare as national crises place new demands on the treasury.

Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre says the economy was sputtering even before the novel coronavirus and rail blockades began threatening growth.

READ MORE: Morneau insists economy can handle coronavirus as economist urges fiscal caution

 

He claims that has left Canada with a weak and vulnerable economy in uncertain times.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the government has the fiscal wiggle room to help businesses through any challenges posed by the disease known as COVID-19.

Morneau says budget will help with immediate health issues while trying to decrease the federal debt as a percentage of the national economy.

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
