Rockets one-up Hurricanes 5-4 on winning weekend

The Kelowna Rockets scored a narrow 5-4 victory over the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes in WHL action on Saturday night.

The Hurricanes’ rookie Ty Nash opened the scoring less than four minutes into the first period.

Kelowna’s Trevor Wong answered back just a few minutes later, followed by four more unanswered goals from Kelowna to make the score 5-1 for the Rockets by the end of the second period.

The Hurricanes battled back in the third, getting three more points.

The Rockets were able to hold on securing a one-goal victory.

The Rockets’ Matthew Wedman scored twice and earned an assist in the winning effort. He was named the game’s first star.

It was the second win of the weekend for the Rockets who shutout the Seattle Thunderbirds 6-0 on Friday night.

With just six games left in the regular season, the Rockets are sitting atop the Western Conference wild card race and have clinched a playoff berth.

Now fighting for a favourable first round match-up, the Rockets return to the rink on Wednesday to host the Victoria Royals.

—With files from Doyle Potenteau