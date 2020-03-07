Suspect arrested after woman shot and killed on Vancouver Island

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a woman in the Vancouver Island community of Langford Friday evening.

West Shore RCMP say the suspect, a 35-year-old man, was located along with a suspect vehicle by a Saanich Police Department K-9 unit around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The man was taken safely into custody.

Twelve hours before the arrest, police responded to a shooting near the 800-block of Arncote Avenue in Langford.

The victim, a 40-year-old woman, was found suffering from gunshot wounds. She later died of her injuries.

The suspect left the scene in a vehicle prior to police arrival, RCMP said.

Police say there is no risk to the public, and the shooting is an isolated incident.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken control of the investigation, and is asking anyone with information to contact them.

