Saskatoon police stop robbery in progress, arrest two suspects

Saskatoon Police arrived just in time to stop a robbery early Saturday morning.

Officers responded “within minutes” of a 39-year-old woman reporting her purse being stolen, just before 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of 8th Street East, according to a statement.

Police caught the two female suspects, a 20-year-old and a 31-year-old, before they were able to get into a waiting vehicle, a watch commander said.

Police found an imitation handgun and a small amount of methamphetamine on the two women. Both were charged with weapons offences, drug possession and robbery with a firearm.

The driver of the get-away vehicle, a 50-year-old man, was also arrested and was in violation of a court order.

The purse was recovered and the robbery victim was not hurt.