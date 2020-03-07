Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Iran Revolutionary Guard commander killed near Syrian capital: reports

By STaff The Associated Press
Posted March 7, 2020 9:52 am
Updated March 7, 2020 9:54 am
Syria: New satellite images show vast destruction and displacement in Idlib
WATCH ABOVE: Syria: New satellite images show vast destruction and displacement in Idlib

An official with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard who took part in battles around war-torn Syria was killed near the Syrian capital, an Iranian semiofficial news agency and an opposition war monitor reported Saturday.

Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency identified the commander as Farhad Dabirian and said he was killed in the south Damascus suburb of Sayyida Zeinab. The area is home to a holy shrine for Shiite Muslims.

READ MORE: Russia and Turkey agree to ceasefire in Idlib, Syria

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the killing and Fars reported no additional details on how Dabirian was killed.

Iran is an ally of Syria and has offered military advisers and sent militiamen and material support to help President Bashar Assad’s government forces in the nine-year civil war.

Hundreds of migrants wait to cross Turkish-Greek border
Hundreds of migrants wait to cross Turkish-Greek border

Fars said Dabirian was a commander of the battle to retake the historic town of Palmyra from the Islamic State group.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Syrian forces move into strategic town as Turkey vows to keep hammering Assad’s troops

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, also reported that Dabirian was killed Friday night without saying how. It added that the late commander was close to Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

In recent years, Israel has repeatedly carried out airstrikes in Syria against targets belonging to Iran and its regional proxies. One airstrike last month killed two members of the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, which is backed by Iran

© 2020 The Canadian Press
SyriaIranDamascusSyria newsIranian Revolutionary GuardFarhad Dabirianfars news agencyIran commander killedIran GuardSyrian capital
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.