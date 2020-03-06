City of Kelowna says annual road repair program starting soon

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kelowna says with spring nearing, residents will soon see road crews out in force.

Fixing potholes is an annual post-winter rite in Canada, even in the Okanagan, where Jack Frost’s cold reach is considered light when compared to other regions across the nation.

Crews, though, won’t be just filling potholes; they’ll also be making some major upgrades as well to some local streets.

On Friday, the city said it will be spending $3.7 million between May and September to repair approximately 15 kilometres of roads.

“With an average of 350,000 vehicle trips made in Kelowna on an average weekday, the city’s roads endure a lot of stress,” said Bruce Dacre, who is with the city’s roads program.

Story continues below advertisement

“Due to factors, such as water drainage and seasonal temperature changes, many roads are in need of some extra TLC every year.”

Dacre added that the city has “already started preparing select road segments by cleaning, sweeping, sealing cracks, flushing and completing some minor shoulder repairs.

“Residents will be notified when resurfacing work will begin in their area.”

2:19 Calgary drivers dealing with potholes around the city Calgary drivers dealing with potholes around the city

The city says one of this year’s bigger road project will be repaving part of Glenmore Road, from Dallas Road to Scenic Road. The road’s resurfacing will be completed one side at a time, with traffic reduced to a single lane in each direction on the other side of the road.

Other roads scheduled for work this year include:

Edwards Road, from Adams Road to Highway 97

Enterprise Way, from Spall Road to Banks Road

Hardy Street, from Enterprise Way to North End

Adams Road, from Sexsmith Road to Carney Road

Toovey Road, from Highway 33 to Ray Avenue

For more about road construction in Kelowna, click here.