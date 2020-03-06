Appeal to stop development denied, historic McDougall church will be rebuilt

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a historic landmark that went up in flames almost three years ago and ever since it nearly burned to the ground, there’s been a hope to restore the McDougall Memorial United Church near Morley, Alta.

The project was on hold after an appeal by some Stoney Nakoda Nation members was launched in an effort to stop it from being resurrected. The president of the McDougall Stoney Mission Society, Brenda McQueen, said her team has been working collaboratively with the Stoney community from the very start.

“This is reconciliation. I know some people from the Stoney Nation and others have a feeling it isn’t reconciliation and they’re having a hard time with the historic church being restored for community,” McQueen said.

Those opposed to the restoration felt the site represented oppression and abuse suffered in the Morley residential school. There were also concerns around the historic designation, suggesting the land belonged to the Stoney Nakoda people.

There were a number of Nation members and elders supporting the project, feeling it’s important to acknowledge the past and heal together.

Stoney Nakoda elder Phillomene Stevens said the rebuild is important.

“I would like the building to be rebuilt so it can be used to tell the stories of the Stoney Nakoda people.”

Another member, Tony Snow, supported the project.

“The work of the McDougall church, the McDougall Society has been a beacon for reconciliation; to restore old relationships, to rebuild what we had in order to go forward in a more positive way,” Snow said.

Stoney Nakoda elder Virgile Stephens said the work is symbolic.

“You are working together with us as your ancestors did,” Stephens said.

Chiniki Councillor Charles Powderface shared his endorsement for the rebuild.

“The flame has been rekindled. With all of us working together, the flame will flicker into light,” Powderface said.

“This is true reconciliation,” said supporter Gloria Snow.

The Municipal District of Bighorn heard concerns from both sides on Feb. 18. On March 6, a decision was delivered. The development appeal board rejected the appeal. The hope now is to bridge the divide.

“You can’t do the story without them, it’s their story,” McDougall Stoney Mission Society VP of interpretation Fritz Pannekoek said. “There’s many stories that haven’t been told yet and talk to elders on what’s been forgotten and together talk about the past and try to understand each other better.

The project also includes an interpretive walk detailing the history, sharing the past with the younger generations. Dave Chalmers is heading up the restoration project. He said there’s a plan to have them involved in the physical rebuild.

“I look forward to engaging with Stoney youth. We did a lot of work with elders that has been enlightening but now it’s important to engage youth in the building process,” Chalmers said.

Work on the rebuild will continue throughout the summer and re-open in September.

Global News reached out to the lawyer representing the Stoney Tribal Administration for reaction to the appeal. Nobody returned our requests for comment.