City of Guelph selects artists for East Parkade murals

Send this page to someone via email

The East Parkade in downtown Guelph is about to get a paint job with the city selecting the finalists to create murals on the walls next to the Sleeman Centre.

Dan Bergeron and Gabriel Spector have been awarded one section of the wall facing Woolwich Street and Annie Hamel was awarded the other section.

Bergeron and Spector are based in Toronto and their 384 square-foot piece features silhouettes of contemporary dancers with bands and streaks of colours.

Spector is from Montreal and her 560 square-foot design reimagines the environment around the parkade, the Speed River and John Galt Park.

The City of Guelph provided a mockup of what the murals will look like when they are installed. City of Guelph

The city said the artists were selected by an advisory committee out of 84 submissions and the installations of the new murals are expected in May.

Story continues below advertisement

It follows phase one of the project that saw four artists design murals along Wilson Street.

The project is funded through the Ontario government’s $26 million Main Street Revitalization Initiative.

More information can be found on the city’s website.

Exciting news! Two finalists have been selected to create murals for the City's East Parkade on Woolwich Street, across from @riverruncentre. Congrats to Dan Bergeron @fauxreel & Gabriel Specter of #Toronto, and Annie Hamel of #Montreal! #guelphculture https://t.co/o4Taebmm8S pic.twitter.com/mJ6sB7B53h — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) March 6, 2020