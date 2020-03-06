Center of Gravity festival in Kelowna announces it won’t be returning

The Center of Gravity festival in Kelowna won’t be returning – not just for 2020, but ever.
Last year, the popular festival announced that it was taking a hiatus for 2019.
No reason was officially given for the one-year break, though it’s believed to have been a combination of things, not the least of which was a Kamloops teenager dying from a drug overdose at the 2018 event.
A coroner’s report said the 16-year-old died of a seizure and cardiac arrest after consuming what she thought was a tablet of ecstasy. Instead, she had consumed a “lethal level” of MDA.
Further, the festival had annually taken place during the long weekend. However, it was forced to move from that popular date to July instead.
Center of Gravity started out as a multi-event gathering featuring sports, fashion and music, but quickly morphed into a massive weekend party atmosphere featuring several music concerts.
In announcing its 2019 hiatus, the festival said “our goal is to return in 2020 with a fresh vision and the renewed support of all our fans. We look forward to seeing you all then.”
As of Friday, a two-paragraph statement on the festival’s website says it won’t be returning after all.
“Thank you,” began a brief statement on the festival’s website.
“Since its inauguration in 2008, Center of Gravity grew to become one of the largest sports and music festivals in Canada. This would not have been possible without the love and support of our fans, artists, athletes, vendors, and partners.
“We are truly grateful for the contributions that each of you made to create this amazing event. We are announcing that Center of Gravity will not be returning.”
It continued, saying “to all our fans, we thank you for the support, energy, and passion that you brought to Center of Gravity.”
Global News has reached out to Center of Gravity’s founder, Scott Emslie, for comment.
