2 people killed in Trans-Canada Highway crash near Calgary

Two people were killed in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 1 just west of Old Banff Coach Road at around 9:30 a.m. for a single-vehicle collision.

A spokesperson for Calgary EMS said two men in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said they won’t be releasing the identities of the victims.

The collision has caused westbound traffic to be reduced to one lane.

RCMP said at 11 a.m. that the partial closure is expected to be in place for several hours.

WB Hwy1 near Old Banff Coach Rd, MVC. One lane is closed. Expect delays in the area. (10:00am) #ABRoads #yyctraffic — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) March 6, 2020

