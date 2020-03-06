Menu

Canada

2 people killed in Trans-Canada Highway crash near Calgary

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 1:31 pm
Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on Highway 1 on Friday, March 6, 2020 that killed two people. .
Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on Highway 1 on Friday, March 6, 2020 that killed two people. . Global News

Two people were killed in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 1 just west of Old Banff Coach Road at around 9:30 a.m. for a single-vehicle collision.

A spokesperson for Calgary EMS said two men in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Speed, alcohol factors in fatal weekend crash: Calgary police

RCMP said they won’t be releasing the identities of the victims.

The collision has caused westbound traffic to be reduced to one lane.

RCMP said at 11 a.m. that the partial closure is expected to be in place for several hours.

