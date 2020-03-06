Valour FC acquires MLS goalkeeper Pantemis

Send this page to someone via email

Valour FC has strengthened its goaltending ahead of the Canadian Premier League’s sophomore season with the acquisition of a Major League Soccer (MLS) goalkeeper.

The team announced Friday that it has acquired James Pantemis, 23, on loan from the Montreal Impact of the MLS.

Pantemis, a native of Kirkland, Que., made his debut with the Canadian national team program as a teen in 2012 and was most recently called up by the senior national team for 2019’s CONCACAF qualifiers.

READ MORE: Valour FC to kick off their second training camp next week in preparation for 2020 CPL season

Valour head coach and general manager Rob Gale said he’s worked with Pantemis in the past and calls him a “great addition” to the Winnipeg squad.

“We are delighted to welcome James for the 2020 season,” said Gale.

“He’s an outstanding young goalkeeper with a bright future ahead of him with the Olympic and Canadian national team.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Pantemis has also spent time with FC Montreal of the United Soccer League and trained with Bologna FC 1909 in Italy’s Serie A.

"I’m very determined and focused. I think I have a lot to prove this season and I’m ready to prove it." Newly acquired goalkeeper James Pantemis spoke to @EdTaitWFC about joining the club:

📝 | https://t.co/OngsvYqTvI#ForValour | #CanPL pic.twitter.com/arUp8HaxYC — ValourFC (@ValourFootball) March 6, 2020

Valour’s training camp begins Monday in anticipation of the season’s first game, which is on the road against York FC on April 17.

5:04 Valour FC ready for home opener Valour FC ready for home opener