Education

Ontario public high school teachers union pauses rotating strikes until March 27

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2020 10:38 am
OSSTF members are seen picketing in this file photo.
OSSTF members are seen picketing in this file photo. Kamil Karamali / Global News

TORONTO – The union representing Ontario’s public high school teachers says it is pausing its rotating strikes starting next week.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation says it will make the move to minimize the disruption to student activities scheduled during March break.

The union has been holding regular rotating strikes since late last year in a bid to pressure the Ontario government during contentious contract talks.

READ MORE: Teachers’ union says new offer brings sides closer but strikes still planned

It says starting Monday it will instead expand a work-to-rule campaign it has been engaged in since November.

As part of that service withdrawal, teachers will not complete activities like participating in some meetings, organize professional development day seminars or work on course writing.

The union currently does not have any talks scheduled with the government.

Ontario education minister hoping for deal after concessions made
© 2020 The Canadian Press
OntariopoliticsEducationosstfontario teachersOntario Secondary School Teachers' FederationOntario Teachers StrikeOntario Teacher StrikeOntario high school teachers
