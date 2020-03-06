RCMP helping Ukraine investigation into Iran plane crash that killed 176

Send this page to someone via email

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the RCMP is assisting Ukrainian authorities in a criminal investigation of the downing of flight PS752.

The Ukraine International Airlines plane was shot down by the Iranian military in January, killing all 176 passengers and crew, including 55 Canadians.

Iran has arrested several people and promised to hold them to account, but Ukraine nonetheless launched its own criminal investigation.

Speaking in the Ukrainian city of Lviv this morning during a tour of eastern Europe, Champagne says the RCMP has deployed an officer to help and ensure justice for the victims.

Champagne also says he pressed Ukraine’s president and foreign affairs minister for the airline to quickly compensate families of those Canadians who were killed.

Champagne was expected to meet with the head of the carrier, which is required to provide compensation under international law, but the minister says a scheduling conflict scuttled those plans.