Canada

RCMP helping Ukraine investigation into Iran plane crash that killed 176

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2020 10:41 am
Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne speaks during a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Vadym Prystaiko (not pictured) in Kiev, Ukraine, 04 March 2020. .
Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne speaks during a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Vadym Prystaiko (not pictured) in Kiev, Ukraine, 04 March 2020. . EPA/STEPAN FRANKO

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the RCMP is assisting Ukrainian authorities in a criminal investigation of the downing of flight PS752.

The Ukraine International Airlines plane was shot down by the Iranian military in January, killing all 176 passengers and crew, including 55 Canadians.

READ MORE: Iran doesn’t have experts to analyze black boxes from plane crash, Champagne says

Iran has arrested several people and promised to hold them to account, but Ukraine nonetheless launched its own criminal investigation.

Speaking in the Ukrainian city of Lviv this morning during a tour of eastern Europe, Champagne says the RCMP has deployed an officer to help and ensure justice for the victims.

U of A trying to complete research projects of Iran plane crash victims
Champagne also says he pressed Ukraine’s president and foreign affairs minister for the airline to quickly compensate families of those Canadians who were killed.

READ MORE: Iran plane crash: Families of Canadian victims to receive $25,000, Trudeau says

Champagne was expected to meet with the head of the carrier, which is required to provide compensation under international law, but the minister says a scheduling conflict scuttled those plans.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
