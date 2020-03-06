E-scooters returning to Edmonton streets this spring

Send this page to someone via email

With spring weather slowly approaching, electric scooters will be returning to Edmonton streets in just a few weeks, and it appears a new company is joining the mix.

Bird Canada confirmed its scooters will return on April 1. Bird said that for the beginning of the 2020 season, its service area will be similar to 2019. Last summer, the company’s scooters operated around Old Strathcona and in the downtown core.

The company can’t yet say how many scooters will be deployed because it is still working out its fleet size.

Bird e-scooters spotted on Whyte Avenue near 106 Street in Edmonton's Old Strathcona area on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

Meanwhile, Lime said it will also return to Edmonton this spring. Lime isn’t committing to a firm date, saying the scooters will come out when the weather is nice enough.

“We work with the city and make a determination based on a number of factors,” Lime spokesperson Alex Youn said. “Warm weather and safe riding conditions are the ultimate factors.”

Lime is introducing two new features in Edmonton this year. The first, called Group Ride, will allow a user to unlock up to five scooters with one account. The company said riders can also be added on the fly, even if the host’s ride is already in progress.

The group ride option was first tested in France, Poland and Chile last summer before being rolled out to other cities across Europe and Latin America.

A Lime scooter sits under the High Level Bridge on Aug. 23, 2019, shortly after the company launched in Edmonton.

The second new feature is LimePass: a weekly subscription service offering unlimited rides for $4.99.

The pass offers unlimited free scooter unlocks for seven consecutive days. The company said depending on how often a rider uses a scooter, the subscription can pay for itself in as little as two to three days.

Lime said the first season saw high ridership, especially during the morning and evening commuting hours. (Bird did not share ridership data.)

Last year, Lime scooters were available in pockets throughout Edmonton — including near West Edmonton Mall — but its scooters were mainly concentrated in the downtown urban core.

Bird and Lime both started operating in Edmonton last August. A third company — Roll — indicates on its website that it will be in Edmonton and Calgary this year as well.

All of the scooters are activated via mobile apps, which are available for both Android and Apple.

A Roll electric scooter.

The City of Edmonton expects service to ramp up starting April 1.

“Vendors have applied to the City of Edmonton to operate sharing services for regular bikes, e-bikes or e-scooters in 2020. As in 2019, these permits will be issued as licence agreements with the city,” Amanda Gelinas, supervisor of right-of-way and parkland management, said in a statement.

People can use e-scooters on roads with a posted speed limit of 50 kilometres per hour or less and on bike lanes, shared paths or park trails that are maintained by the city.

The city reminded users that the scooters are not allowed on sidewalks, park trails that are not maintained by the city or on roads with a speed limit over 50 kilometres per hour.

The scooters do not have docking stations to return to and instead can be parked on sidewalks, parking lanes, at transit centres or rec centres and on parkland. The scooters cannot block doors or travel for people walking, biking or driving.

Helmets are not provided, but the scooter companies encourage users to wear their own while riding.

The city said the rules for e-scooters will be the same as last year.

The first year for the scooters was a bumpy one: Mayor Don Iveson said there were issues with scooters being ridden on sidewalks and dumped in inconvenient places like wheelchair ramps.

The companies also dealt with vandalism, including dozens of scooters being set on fire.

“Discussion on the enforcement approach for active transportation in 2020 is still ongoing,” the city said on Thursday.

