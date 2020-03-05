QMJHL Roundup: Thursday, March 5, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

BATHURST, N.B. – Mika Cyr scored the eventual winner at 14:57 of the third period, and the Moncton Wildcats beat the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 3-2 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Dakota Lund-Cornish kicked out 30 shots to help Moncton win its 16th game in a row while extending its point streak to 22 contests (21-0-1).

Jeremy McKenna and Jakob Pelletier rounded out the offence for the Wildcats (48-12-1).

Alexis Dube and Logan Chisholm found the back of the net for the Titan (12-39-11).

Tristan Berube turned aside 39 shots for Acadie-Bathurst.

ISLANDERS 6 SEA DOGS 2

CHARLOTTETOWN — Gaetan Jobin scored twice and Matthew Welsh made 27 saves as the Islanders (32-25-5) downed Saint John (30-31-1) for their fifth straight victory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2020.