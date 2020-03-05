Menu

Driver flees on foot following two-vehicle Barrie crash: police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 6:17 pm
Updated March 5, 2020 6:18 pm
The suspect who's large fled on foot, and there was a significant response from Barrie police,.
Nick Westoll / File / Global News

One driver is at large following a hit-and-run involving two vehicles in Barrie on Thursday afternoon, police say.

“We received a call at 4:16 this afternoon for a motor vehicle collision just south of Big Bay Point Road on Sandrigham Drive involving two vehicles,” Barrie police’s corporate communication co-ordinator Peter Leon told Global News.

READ MORE: Orillia OPP charge 56-year-old for child-luring following online investigation

The person who’s at large fled on foot, and there was a significant response from Barrie police, Leon said.

“It appears that there may have been some minor injuries to the occupants of the other vehicle that was involved,” Leon said.

“They don’t sound to be life-threatening, but serious enough that an ambulance did respond.”

Leon said an area was contained so that police dogs could track the individual who’s at large, but they lost the scent.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re following up a number of leads, which may lead us to the driver,” Leon added.

