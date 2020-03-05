Driver flees on foot following two-vehicle Barrie crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

One driver is at large following a hit-and-run involving two vehicles in Barrie on Thursday afternoon, police say.

“We received a call at 4:16 this afternoon for a motor vehicle collision just south of Big Bay Point Road on Sandrigham Drive involving two vehicles,” Barrie police’s corporate communication co-ordinator Peter Leon told Global News.

The person who’s at large fled on foot, and there was a significant response from Barrie police, Leon said.

“It appears that there may have been some minor injuries to the occupants of the other vehicle that was involved,” Leon said.

“They don’t sound to be life-threatening, but serious enough that an ambulance did respond.”

Leon said an area was contained so that police dogs could track the individual who’s at large, but they lost the scent.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re following up a number of leads, which may lead us to the driver,” Leon added.

2:45 Tribunal rules race of 6-year-old girl was factor in incident where peel police handcuffed 6-year-old girl Tribunal rules race of 6-year-old girl was factor in incident where peel police handcuffed 6-year-old girl