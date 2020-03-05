Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Australian snowboarder paralyzed at B.C.’s Grouse Mountain wins right to sue

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 6:26 pm
Jason Apps with his friends after the accident. .
Jason Apps with his friends after the accident. . Instagram/Jason Apps

An Australian man who was rendered quadriplegic after a fall in Grouse Mountain’s snowboard park in 2016 will be able to sue the mountain after all.

It comes after the B.C. Court of Appeal overturned a decision by the B.C. Supreme Court that summarily dismissed his lawsuit last June. The allegations in the case have never been tested in court.

In a judgment published on Wednesday, the three-judge panel ruled that the lower court judge had incorrectly tossed the case.

READ MORE: Australian snowboarder loses lawsuit alleging Grouse Mountain left him quadriplegic

Jason Apps had argued that the mountain was negligent in designing the snowboard terrain park, had breached the Occupier’s Liability Act and had failed to warn of the risk for serious injury.

In its decision to dismiss the case, the Supreme Court judge accepted Grouse Mountain’s arguments that there was adequate signage warning Apps of his rights and the risks of snowboarding.

Story continues below advertisement

It also accepted the argument that Apps, an employee at Whistler resort who worked with waivers, would have known his rights.

But the court of appeal found problems with both of those arguments.

Avalanche awareness safety tips
Avalanche awareness safety tips

Regarding the signage, it found that the lower court had included warning signs posted on the ski hill near the terrain park, rather than the just the waiver notice posted at the cashier, in its decision.

“By the time Mr. Apps arrived at the Terrain Park, he had paid for his non-refundable ticket, taken the lift up the mountain, and had begun snowboarding,” found the court.

“It was far too late to give notice of what was in the waiver. That had to be done at or before the ticket booth.”

READ MORE: Teen left with ‘bullet-sized’ hole in skull after hit by ski pole on B.C. mountain

The judges also ruled that Apps’ experience working with waivers at another mountain was not relevant in this case.

“I do not think the fact that Mr. Apps had some previous awareness that when he signed an agreement at Whistler, he was waiving legal rights of some sort, can satisfy that obligation in this case,” states the judgement.

The ruling does not find in favour of either Apps or Grouse Mountain when it comes to the actual merits of the original lawsuit.

Story continues below advertisement

That decision would fall to a new judge at a later trial.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LawsuitBC Supreme CourtGrouse MountainBC Court of Appealgrouse mountain quadriplegicgrouse mountian lawsuitliability lawsuitquadriplegic lawsuitsnowboard park lawsuit
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.