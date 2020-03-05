Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry back in U.K. following family rift for final royal events

Send this page to someone via email

Meghan Markle took a break from laying low, joining Prince Harry across the pond for a good cause on Thursday.

The duchess, after not being seen publicly for quite some time, was out in support of the Endeavour Fund Awards, an annual ceremony that honours wounded servicemen and women after they leave the military.

Harry has been involved in the charity for many years, having served in the military for a decade himself.

This event marks the couple’s first joint outing since they announced their plans to step away from senior royal duties.

They’ve been keeping a relatively low profile since the announcement of their separation from the Royal Family and the subsequent dropping of their royal titles.

Royal watchers can expect to see them out and about again later this week, as they’re set to appear at the Mountbatten Music Festival. Markle, an advocate for women, is also slated to make an appearance in support of International Women’s Day, per Forbes.

On Monday, the two will team up with the Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William and Kate Middleton for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, as they’ve done every year since becoming a couple.

This week marks their final events as official royals before they formally renounce their His and Her Royal Highness titles by March 30.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 5, 2020 in London, England. Getty Images

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 5, 2020 in London, England. Getty Images

Harry and Markle’s first red carpet event they attended together as a couple was the Endeavour Fund Awards in 2018, just a few months after their engagement, and much has changed since then.

Prince Harry and then-fiancée Meghan Markle attend the Endeavour Fund Awards ceremony at Goldsmiths’ Hall on Feb. 1, 2018 in London, England. Getty Images

In a lengthy statement released on their Sussex Royal website recently, the couple shared an update on the details discussed during the Royal Family’s meeting last month.

The transition to their new roles, as previously announced, will begin in spring 2020 and undergo a 12-month review.

In bullet points outlining the details, Prince Harry and Markle reiterate their interest in giving up their royal titles to remove the “public interest” justification for media intrusion into their lives. READ MORE: The biggest lawsuits filed by the royal family — from planted cameras to leaked nudes Their statement confirms that they will retain their His and Her Royal Highness prefixes, but won’t actively be using the titles by the spring. It was previously believed that they would lose this title. The next stage of changes, as announced on their website, will include a digital channel refresh this spring.

