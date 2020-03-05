Menu

Crime

London police seize $14K in cocaine, semi-automatic handgun from vehicle

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 5, 2020 2:40 pm
London police say they seized 140 grams of cocaine and 28 grams of crack cocaine.
London police say they seized 140 grams of cocaine and 28 grams of crack cocaine. via London Police Service

A London man is facing numerous drug- and weapons-related charges after officers executed a search warrant on Wednesday following an arrest for a firearms offence.

According to police, a London man arrested in relation to a firearms offence at an address on Adelaide Street North. Officers later executed a search warrant on a vehicle and seized a semi-automatic handgun; 12 rounds of ammunition; 140 grams of cocaine valued at $14,000; 28 grams of crack cocaine valued at $2,800; two cell phones; and $350 cash.

London police say a semi-automatic handgun was seized from a vehicle.
London police say a semi-automatic handgun was seized from a vehicle. via London Police Service

London police have since charged a 29-year-old man with possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate; possessing a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm; possessing a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with; possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order; and two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused is due in court in London on Friday.

