London police seize $14K in cocaine, semi-automatic handgun from vehicle

A London man is facing numerous drug- and weapons-related charges after officers executed a search warrant on Wednesday following an arrest for a firearms offence.

According to police, a London man arrested in relation to a firearms offence at an address on Adelaide Street North. Officers later executed a search warrant on a vehicle and seized a semi-automatic handgun; 12 rounds of ammunition; 140 grams of cocaine valued at $14,000; 28 grams of crack cocaine valued at $2,800; two cell phones; and $350 cash.

London police say a semi-automatic handgun was seized from a vehicle. via London Police Service

London police have since charged a 29-year-old man with possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate; possessing a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm; possessing a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with; possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order; and two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused is due in court in London on Friday.

