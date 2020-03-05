5 arrested, weapon seized in Brazeau County, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

The Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit (CADCRU) has charged five people with 19 offences, including possession of a weapon, following a targeted operation in Brazeau County.

On Feb. 26, CADCRU located a stolen truck while patrolling a known crime hot spot. Officers said the truck was stopped by a covert tire deflation device and three people were arrested on scene.

RCMP said a search warrant was also executed at a residence associated with the occupants of the stolen truck, and two additional people were charged.

A stolen 2007 Yamaha ATV and a loaded sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun — which was hidden inside a vehicle on the property — were recovered and seized.

The Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit seize a loaded shotgun in Braeau County, Feb 26. Alberta RCMP

The Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit seize stolen ATV in Braeau County, Feb 26. Alberta RCMP

Brittany Claire Huyghe, 26, of Brazeau County, was charged with four offences, including possession of property obtained by crime.

Story continues below advertisement

Logan Merle Bruner, 33, of Brazeau County, was charged with six offences, including possession of a prohibited weapon, dangerous driving and driving while unauthorized.

Jason Sylvain Roy, 33, of Rocky Mountain House was charged with possession of property over $5,000 and failing to comply with a recognizance.

Robert James Letiec, 30, of Brazeau County, was charged with three offences, including possession of property over $5,000.

Robyn Quinn Karpiak, 38, of Brazeau County, was charged with three offences, including possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Three of those arrested have been released and will appear in Breton Provincial Court on March 11.

Bruner and Roy remain in custody.