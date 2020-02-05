Menu

Crime

2 charged after speeding, runnning red lights in stolen vehicle before crashing into truck

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 9:05 pm
File photo.
File photo. Getty Images / File

Two people are facing a number of charges after a vehicle was chased while driving erratically before crashing into a semi-truck.

The Calgary police HAWCS helicopter started tracking a stolen vehicle on Sunday, Feb. 2 at about 11:50 p.m. Investigators say it was driving dangerously, speeding and running red lights “without any regard for the safety of others.”

The two suspects in the SUV were believed to breaching their release conditions.

The vehicle sped out of the city before police said it made an unsafe turn and crashed into a semi-truck coming from the opposite direction.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were taken into custody and then to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-truck wasn’t injured.

Investigators later determined the SUV has been stolen from a garage during a break-in through an unlocked door.

“These actions were extremely dangerous and put the safety of our citizens and officers at risk,” Sgt. Garth Kowalyk said.

Christopher Dwight Leaming was charged with possessing stolen property, dangerous driving, driving without a licence and breaching probation. The 24-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20.

Kisha Rose Ann Chikeness, 23, was charged with breaching conditions and with 21 outstanding criminal warrants. She is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 10.

Calgary police reminded people to make sure their homes and vehicles are always locked and that their vehicles are never left running with the keys inside.

Calgary police explain the ‘9 p.m. Routine’
